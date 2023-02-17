Soludo Receives Committee Report On Violence In South-East

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has received the report of the 17-man Truth, Peace, and Justice committee constituted to: “identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and struggle in the South East since 1999. Document victims/ circumstances of death, brutality, and incarceration.

“Identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitation and conflicts, their roles, capabilities, and demands

Address any other issue(s) that may be germane to unravel the extent of the crises and charting the roadmap to the future. And make recommendations for sustainable peace and security in Anambra State/Southeast”.

The 17-Person Commission was inaugurated on June 23, 2022, comprising distinguished Membership headed by Prof. Chidi Anselm Odinkalu and Ambassador Lady Bianca Ojukwu as its Committee Secretary.