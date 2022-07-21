Soludo Pledges Support For Succesful Census In Anambra

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo on Wednesday assured that the proposed 2023 general housing and population census will be conducted peacefully in Anambra, as his government will ensure adequate technical assistance and needed public awareness across the state.

Governor Soludo was speaking at the government house, Awka where he received in audience the leadership of the National Population Commission, led by Hon. Isa Kwarra, who are in the state to supervise the ongoing sample exercise of the Commission’s trial census for the preparation of the next year’s “digital housing and population census”.

The Commission has commenced the Trial census exercise which is aimed at testing all aspects of census operations, from planning to implementation. Idemili South LGA is selected for Anambra State and will be fully covered for the Trial Census exercise.

For this Trial Census, the specific objectives are:

a) Assess the quality and the usefulness of the Enumeration Area (EA) maps that had been created,

b) Determine the possible demographic as well as geographical changes that might have occurred in the EAs carved between 2016-2018 and their implications for census taking,

c) Determine the feasibility of uploading EA maps on the census app for house numbering and household listing as well as population enumeration,

d) Determine the correlation between EAD estimated population and the pre-test enumerated population,

e) Determine the requisite educational qualification for the 2023 census’ enumerators,

f) Determine the appropriateness of the estimated workload on the enumerators and

g) Determine the necessary logistics support that might be required from the states and LGAs.

The chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Kwarra in his address stated that the Commission has shown committment to positively re-write the history of the census through the conduct of accurate, reliable and credible census come 2023. He made it known that they are not leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the results of the census from Anambra are acceptable by the people of the state and quality of data to be generated meets the international best standards for planning purpose.

Other members of the Anambra State Principal Officers present include: Secretary to the State Government: Prof Solo Chukwudobelu, Chief of Staff to the Governor; Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Head of Service; Mrs Theodora Igwebe and, Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Protocol, Mr Chinedu Nwoye.