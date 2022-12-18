Soludo, Obiano Lead APGA Presidential Campaign Council

Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo and his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano will be leading a 1,579-man campaign team of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the 2023 presidential election.

According to a list released in Abuja by the national campaign council, others included deputy governor of Anambra State, Gilbert Onyekachukwu, APGA National Chairman, Ozonkpu Victor Ikechukwu Oye, presidential candidate of APGA, Prof. Peter Umeadi and APGA Vice presidential candidate, Comrade Mohammed Abdullahi Koli.

The statement signed by Oye and the National Organising Secretary of APGA, Mr. Ifeanyi Mbaeri, said that Alhaji Abubakar Adamu has been appointed as the Director General Presidential Campaign Council.