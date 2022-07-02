News

Soludo Leads UN Agencies To Erosion Sites In Anambra

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
Charles Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo has reaffirmed his commitment to intensify efforts at tackling the menace of erosion across the state.

Governor Soludo, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, stated this when he led a delegation of key United Nations Agencies led by the resident and humanitarian coordinator, Mr Mathias Schmale on an assessment tour to some gully erosion sites in Awgbu, Oko and Nanka communities in Anambra State.

Governor Soludo who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi noted that the tour was to have an on-the-spot assessment of the devastating effects of the menace in affected areas.

He canvassed for International assistance stressing that government would give priority to environmental challenges in the state.

