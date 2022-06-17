Soludo Lays Foundation For New Drug Market In Anambra
The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo CFR on Friday, 17th June, 2022 laid the foundation stone for the construction of the biggest drug market in West Africa – the Oba International Drug Market in Idemili South LGA.
The market which will oversee the establishment of a Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) aimed at removing fake and sub-standard products in the system, thus setting the Anambra State health sector and Nigeria as a whole on the right course is sited on a fifty (50) hectare land which is about 492,385,900 square meters.
The Oba Drug Market which will be delivered in 24 months will have traders at the current Ogbo-Ogwu BridgeHead Onitsha relocated to Oba. The project is a Public-Private Partnership supervised by the State Ministry of Health, to be fully funded by Sterling Bank Plc.
The building project will be undertaken by Ferrovial Designs and Construction Company, a local developer in the real estate sub-sector.