Soludo Is Being Sponsored To Bring Down Obi – Labour Party

The Labour Party has said Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State is being sponsored by forces to undermine the chances of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the coming 2023 election.

This was after Soludo stated that Obi cannot won the election and was aware of the fact.

Soludo made the statement on Monday following backlash from Obi’s supporters, popularly known as Obidients, for saying the investment by the Labour Party presidential candidate, which he made while governing Anambra, are now next to nothing.

Reacting, the Chief spokesperson for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign, Yunusa Tanko, said: “We want to believe that Soludo is being sponsored in order to attack our base in the South-east, because, in the first instance, we have no any correlation with Soludo. So, why has he decided to attack our principal?

“It seems to us that it’s a grand plan to try to see that if they can weaken us from our base. But the truth is that they are making us even popular. The people are the ones even responding to the attacks. But we want to advise that it’s very good that Soludo should look at the future and not the present, because he is just starting as a governor.

“He has not done anything yet. Not even a block has he put on ground and yet, he is putting the people of Anambra State in dilemma and in danger. He should be conscious enough to know the dangers he is putting himself and the people of Anambra into.”

When asked to list those allegedly sponsoring Soludo, the Spokepersonsaid, “He could be sponsored from any angle. We cannot be specific but it’s very clear because instead of facing governance, he is attacking Obi.”