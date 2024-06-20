Soludo Inaugurates New Governing Council for COOU

Governor Charles Soludo has inaugurated the new Governing Council of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) in a ceremony held at the Anambra State Executive Council chamber.

The council is led by Professor Chidi Odinkalu, who will serve as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman. Other distinguished members include Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Chief Christopher Ndubuisi, HRH Oranu Chris Chidume, and retired AIG Chris Ezike.

The Senate representatives to the council are Professors K.K. Nwozo, Angela Nwamuo, C.C. Chukwueloka, Obi Emeka, and Anselem Nweke. Additionally, the Congregation is represented by Professor M.N. Chendo and Mrs. Eucharia Abafor.

Governor Soludo emphasized the council’s critical role in steering the university towards excellence. He expressed confidence in the members’ abilities to provide visionary leadership and reposition COOU for future success.

The new council is expected to drive strategic initiatives that will enhance the university’s standing and impact. By bringing together a team of seasoned professionals and academics, Anambra State aims to foster an environment conducive to academic and administrative excellence at COOU.

Governor Soludo’s administration continues to prioritize education as a cornerstone of the state’s development. The inauguration of this council marks a significant step in his commitment to enhancing the quality and reputation of state-owned educational institutions.

The Governor concluded his address with a hopeful message, expressing his wishes for continued success for Anambra State and its educational pursuits.