Soludo Inaugurates Council For Human Capital Development
Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Friday, inaugurated Council for Human Capital Development, states roles and responsibilities.
The overarching goal of the council is to take ownership and responsibility in driving implementation of the identified Human Capital Development interventions.
Specific deliverables include:
1- Determine the State baseline on Human Capital Development.
2- Define Anambra State Human Capital Development vision based on consultations with all Stakeholders.
3- Define State’s priorities on Human Capital Development.
4- Define targets across Human Capital Development outcome areas.
5- Determine and select relevant Interventions that will help to achieve Anambra Human Capital Development goals.
6- Identify Critical Stakeholders in the State that can contribute to Anambra Human Capital Development agenda.
7- Develop an Implementation Plan.
8- Set up a Monitoring Frame
Council Members:
1 -Deputy Governor
Chairman
2 -Commissioner Budget & Economic Planning
Focal Person
3 -Commissioner for Education
Member
4 -Commissioner for Health
Member
5 -Commissioner for Youth Development
Member
6 -Commissioner for Women Affairs
Member
7 -SPAD Youth Development
Member
8 -DG SEE
Member
9 -MD ICT
Member