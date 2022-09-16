Soludo Inaugurates Council For Human Capital Development

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Friday, inaugurated Council for Human Capital Development, states roles and responsibilities.

The overarching goal of the council is to take ownership and responsibility in driving implementation of the identified Human Capital Development interventions.

Specific deliverables include:

1- Determine the State baseline on Human Capital Development.

2- Define Anambra State Human Capital Development vision based on consultations with all Stakeholders.

3- Define State’s priorities on Human Capital Development.

4- Define targets across Human Capital Development outcome areas.

5- Determine and select relevant Interventions that will help to achieve Anambra Human Capital Development goals.

6- Identify Critical Stakeholders in the State that can contribute to Anambra Human Capital Development agenda.

7- Develop an Implementation Plan.

8- Set up a Monitoring Frame

Council Members:

1 -Deputy Governor

Chairman

2 -Commissioner Budget & Economic Planning

Focal Person

3 -Commissioner for Education

Member

4 -Commissioner for Health

Member

5 -Commissioner for Youth Development

Member

6 -Commissioner for Women Affairs

Member

7 -SPAD Youth Development

Member

8 -DG SEE

Member

9 -MD ICT

Member