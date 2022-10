Soludo Inaugurates Anambra Urban Regeneration Council

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo on Wednesday inaugurates members of Anambra State Urban Regeneration Council, charges members on rebirth of new Anambra.

The underlisted are members of the Council:

1) Arc. Mike Okonkwo: Chairman

2) Ven. Barrister Amaechi Okwuosa: Vice Chairman

3) Arc. (Dr) Innocent Okpanum: Member

4) Engr. Marcel Ifejiofor: Member

5) Surveyor Lucky Ebuechukwu Ginigeme: Member

6) Mr Anayo Val Ezenwa: Member

7) Engr. Godwin Anyaegbunam: Member

8: Legal Adviser to the Governor (Barr. Tochukwu Nweke): Member

9) Arc. Ikemefuna Chinwuba: Member

10) Chief of Staff to the Governor (Mr Ernest Ezeajughi): Secretary