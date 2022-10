Soludo Inaugurates Anambra Education Council

Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo on Thursday inaugurated the Anambra State Education Advisory Council, because of it’s pivotal importance of education in the state

The underlisted are members of the Advisory Council:

1) Governor: Chairman

2) Commissioner for Education: Secretary

3) Prof A U Nonyelu: Member

4) Chief Osita Chidoka: Member

5) Mr Patrick Okigbo III: Member

6) Prof S.O.E Ogbogu: Member

7) Dr. (Mrs) Angela M.A Obodozie: Member

8: Rev. Sr. (Prof) Mary Theresa Opara: Member

9) Engr. Paul Enidom: Member

10) Prof. Walter Chukwuma Nwafia: Member

11) Dr Ngozi Agbasimalo: Member

12) Mrs Obianuju Chinelo Kenechukwu: Member

13) Prof. (Mrs) Chinelo Grace Nzelibe: Member

14) Prof O.S.A Obikeze: Member

15) Prof. (Mrs) Virgy Onyene: Member

16) Chairperson ASUBEB: Member

17) Chairperson PPSSC: Member

18) VC, COOU: Member

19) Provost, College of Education, Nsugbe: Member

20) Rector, Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu: Member