Soludo Felicitates With Ex-Gov’s Wife, Obiano, On Birthday

Anambra Governor’s wife Mrs Nonye Soludo has described her predecessor and wife of the immediate-past Governor of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano as a woman who left great marks on governance and society.

Mrs Soludo, who stated this in a message to mark the birthday of the ex-governor’s wife, noted that Mrs Obiano is still counted among the few governor’s wives who used their positions to make positive impacts on their environments and humanity generally.

She hailed Mrs Obiano for creating a unique social interventive model through her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative, CAFE, and helping to bridge poverty and economic gaps among women and youths.

Mrs Soludo also praised the former governor’s wife for leading a women-first movement that paved way for the larger involvement of Anambra women in socio-political discourse and decision making.

While wishing Mrs Obiano stronger health and success in all her future goals, the Anambra Governor’s wife urged her to always remember that humanity is still in need of her compassion.