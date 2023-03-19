Soludo Denies Involvement In Chude’s Arrest

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has dissociated his administration from the arrest of a social media influencer, Chude.

According to a statement he personally signed on Sunday, he got wind of the influencer’s arrest from the police commissioner in the state.

He added that Chude was arrested by the cyber crime unit of Interpol and whisked away to Abuja.

Soludo wrote, “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command has confirmed to me, that one Mr Nnamdi Chude was arrested yesterday (18/03/23) in Anambra by the Cyber Crime Unit of Interpol and taken to Abuja today (19/03/23).

“The Anambra State Government has no information about the specific allegations or basis of his arrest.

“The incident took place barely 24 hours after citizens of the state cast their vote in the governorship and Hosue of Assembly election in the state.”