Soludo Declares State Of Emergency On Anambra Traffic Matters

The need to declare state of emergency on road management across Anambra cannot be avoided following a ceasless traffic matters and unpleasant behaviors among road users that has been a key challenge in the state. To effectively improve the standard of traffic management, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has approved the appointment of Engr Emeka Okonkwo as the Managing Director of Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency -ARTMA.

Evidently, the Soludo’s administration having prioritized a high mobile, efficient and effective traffic management as a way of total restoration of a culture of free flow of automobile across the state, will ensure full enforcement and compliance with all extant traffic rules and regulation as prescribed by enabling laws.

As free flow of traffic on Anambra roads remain paramount, everyone; including motorists and officials are expected to rise up to the occasion of improving the standard of traffic matters in the state. Our people must demonstrate discipline on roads while officials must shun corruption and rededicate themselves to duty, with these, a free flow of vehicular movement would be guaranteed.