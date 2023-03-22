News

Soludo Commiserates With Victims Of Onitsha Market Fire

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
3
Soludo
Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has commiserated with the victims of the recent fire outbreak in a section of the Onitsha main market.

According to him, the state is deeply concerned about the safety of the business environment and is working round the clock to provide lasting solutions to such mishaps.

“We are already looking into quite a number of issues around our various markets,” he said in a statement he personally signed.

“In the coming days, we shall, together with the leadership of the market unions, begin the process of implementing minimum safety standards using the Private Community Public Partnership model, including looking at insurance options for business owners and how we can help facilitate that.

“We thank God that no life was lost. Anambra will continue to win!”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
3

Related Articles

Alex Otti

Alex Otti Acceptance Speech As Abia State Governor-elect

28 mins ago
Babagana Zulum

Re-election: Swiss Ambassador, Borno Emirs, Others Congratulate Zulum

2 hours ago
Court

Alleged N55m Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Bank Manager, Two Others In Makurdi

2 hours ago
Tony Elumelu

Buhari Greets Tony Elumelu At 60

3 hours ago