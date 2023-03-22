Soludo Commiserates With Victims Of Onitsha Market Fire

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has commiserated with the victims of the recent fire outbreak in a section of the Onitsha main market.

According to him, the state is deeply concerned about the safety of the business environment and is working round the clock to provide lasting solutions to such mishaps.

“We are already looking into quite a number of issues around our various markets,” he said in a statement he personally signed.

“In the coming days, we shall, together with the leadership of the market unions, begin the process of implementing minimum safety standards using the Private Community Public Partnership model, including looking at insurance options for business owners and how we can help facilitate that.

“We thank God that no life was lost. Anambra will continue to win!”