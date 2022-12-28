Soludo Commends Security Agencies Over Road Blocks, FOBs

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has on Wednesday, 28th of December, 2022, addressed a special session of the media on the ongoing efforts by Security agencies in the State to stem the tide of insecurity.

He lauded the gallantry of our Security forces and their patriotic zest to risk it all to keep us safe.

In a special way he recognized the contributions of the joint security forces comprising Officers and men of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Airforce, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security, men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps; including the Anambra State Vigilante service, the Anambra Joint Enforcement Team (ANJET), OCHA Brigade and Anambra Youth Volunteers.

According to Governor Soludo, “the Security Agencies are integral partners to the actualisation of one of the cardinal pillars of this administration, which is the restoration of security, law and order”. Speaking further, Mr. Governor called for more deployment of security forces to complement the efforts of Anambra State Vigilante service and local security Interventions by the State government.

The Governor also appreciated ndi Anambra for contributing to the Security Trust Fund, enjoining them to further cooperate with the security Agencies to stamp out residues of criminals who are still lurking around the State and perpetrating heinous crimes under various guises.

He concluded by recognizing that fight against criminality will not go without some level of sacrifices and support on the part of the citizens to the security Agencies. Thus, he has called on ndi Anambra to bear these temporal challenges especially at various checkpoints in the State. Noting that the State needs more of such security arrangements on major roads to counter the activities of criminals who may go unchallenged in the absence of such arrangements.