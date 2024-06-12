Soludo Cautions Against High Minimum Wage Proposals

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has raised alarms over the potential economic fallout from proposed wage increases in Nigeria.

Speaking at The Platform Nigeria, an event organized by Covenant Nation in Lagos to commemorate Democracy Day, Soludo stressed that many state governments and private sector entities might struggle to meet the Federal Government’s proposed N62,000 minimum wage and the Organised Labour’s demand for N250,000.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor warned that adopting unsustainable wage levels could trigger job losses and exacerbate economic challenges nationwide.