News

Soludo Cautions Against High Minimum Wage Proposals

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
48
Charles Soludo
Charles Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has raised alarms over the potential economic fallout from proposed wage increases in Nigeria.

Speaking at The Platform Nigeria, an event organized by Covenant Nation in Lagos to commemorate Democracy Day, Soludo stressed that many state governments and private sector entities might struggle to meet the Federal Government’s proposed N62,000 minimum wage and the Organised Labour’s demand for N250,000.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor warned that adopting unsustainable wage levels could trigger job losses and exacerbate economic challenges nationwide.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
48

Related Articles

Lagos

Lagos Prepares for Grand Yoruba Week Celebration

5 hours ago

Eid-el-Kabir: Ekiti to Patronize Local Cattle, Ram Sellers

5 hours ago

Collaboration: EFCC Parleys Police, Customs in Kano

5 hours ago

Ogun Applies for Basin Development Authority’s Hydro Power Plant

5 hours ago