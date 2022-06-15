Soludo Approves 50% Cut-Off Mark For Teachers’ Recruitment

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, has approved 50 per cent as the cut off mark for the just concluded examination with respect to the ongoing teachers’ recruitment exercise in Anambra State.

“Candidates who scored 50 percent and above should prepare for another round of the examination on Saturday 18/06/2022,” the state government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement was signed by the Commissioner for Education, Anambra State, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh.

It said candidates will only be checked into the examination hall on showing their personal identification cards, National Identification Cards and Voters Cards.