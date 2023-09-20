Solskjaer Names Players He Almost Signed for Man United

Former Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has said he wanted to signed Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and other top players for the club before he was sacked.

Solskjaer was sacked in 2021 and replaced by Erik Ten Hag who still manages the team.

Speaking to The Athletic, Solskjaer said: “Erling Haaland, before he made his Salzburg debut. Declan Rice, who wouldn’t have cost what he did in the summer.

“We discussed Moises Caicedo, but we felt we needed players ready for there and then.

“We wanted Jude Bellingham badly – he’s a Man United player, but I respect he chose Dortmund. That was probably sensible. But it’s why I respect Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Dan James, and Jadon. Young players prepared to come into a team that wasn’t 100 per cent there like it was when I arrived.

“I would have signed Kane every day of the week, and my understanding was that he wanted to come.

“But the club didn’t have the budget with the financial constraints from Covid-19, there was no bottomless pit.”