Soleye Diligently Served Nigeria, Buhari Mourns

Former President Muhammadu Buhari condoles the demise of Dr. Onalaopo Soleye, finance minister in his cabinet as Military Head of State 1983-1985, describing him as a rare gentleman and an expert in financial matters.

In a message to the family of the deceased and the government and people of Ogun State, the former President said Soleye “played a pivotal role in that short, corrective administration. His rich administrative and financial experiences were contributory to whatever achievements we recorded at that time. He diligently served Nigeria. His wit, intellect, diligence and warm personality were legendary.

“May the Almighty give those he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss,” said the former President.

Until his death, Dr Soleye was one of the only four remaining members of the federal cabinet with the then Maj-General Muhammadu Buhari as Head of State.