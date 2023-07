Sokoto Governor Aliyu Appoints Special Advisers

Sokoto State governor Dr. Ahmad Aliyu has approved the appointment of 25 special advisers.

A statement by the Press Secretary to sokoto state governor Abubakar Bawa says this followed the approval of their nomination by the sokoto state house of Assembly.

The Special advisers are Sanusi Tukur Faru, Nasiru Ladan, Bello Yarima Tambuwal, Ibrahim Muhammad Gidado(PA), Nasiru Garba Kalambaina, Abubakar Umar Dan tama, Abubakar Babba, Musa Bachaka, Aminu Liman Bodinga, Faruku Amadu Rimawa, Harande Mahe, Mode Yawa Shagari, Usman Arzika Fako, Bello Garba(manager), Bello Garba Kebbe, Buhari Bello Sahabi(Na malam), Mustapha kofar Marke and Umar Aliyu Rabah.

Others are Ibrahim Ismail kalmalo, Tukur Toro, Abdulrahman Hassan, Yahaya Sani, Sa’adatu Yunusa, Maryam Sulaiman D’MASS and Abdullahi Muhammad Lailaba.