Sokoto Gov Vows To Deal With Blasphemers

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has expressed a firm commitment to take strong action against individuals who commit ‘blasphemy’ against the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Abubakar Bawa, the governor emphasized the importance of preserving the honor and reverence of the Prophet, particularly in a predominantly Muslim community like Sokoto.

The statement read, “Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has called on the people of the state to remain calm and law-abiding at all times. The governor cautioned the people against any act capable of degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad SAW, especially in a state like Sokoto, which is a predominantly Muslim-dominated community.

“Dr Aliyu said that Sokoto people have so much respect and regard for Prophet Muhammad SAW, hence the need for all the residents to respect, protect his dignity and personality.

“I want to call on the people of Sokoto State to avoid taking laws into their own hands and instead report any alleged crime or blasphemy to the appropriate quarters for necessary action.

“Our religion does not encourage taking laws into one’s hands, so let us try to be good followers of our religion,” he appealed.

Aliyu’s spokesperson further noted that the governor has warned would-be troublemakers to have a change of mind, adding that Sokoto is the wrong place for them.

Bawa said, “He added that the present administration will not take the issue of blasphemy lightly, and will deal decisively with anyone found guilty of any act aimed at degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, in line with the provision of Islamic laws.

“The governor assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to guarantee the safety of lives and property of all law-abiding citizens.

“The governor also warned would-be troublemakers to have a change of mind, adding that Sokoto is a wrong place for them.”