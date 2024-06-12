Sodje Urges NFF to Dismiss Finidi as Super Eagles Coach

Sam Sodje, former Nigerian international, has called for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to remove Super Eagles head coach Finidi George from his position.

George, who took over as the team’s permanent head coach in May, is under fire following the Super Eagles’ recent underwhelming performances in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin. Fans have expressed their dissatisfaction, demanding a change in leadership.

The Super Eagles are currently fifth in Group C, with just three points from four matches, casting doubts on their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Sodje’s appeal to the NFF echoes the frustrations of many supporters and football pundits who believe a managerial change is crucial to improving the team’s prospects.

“The NFF has to sort themselves out. If you sack him, what are you expecting to get? Well, yes. Coaches are being judged for results. He has not got his results right now,” Sodje told Brila FM.

“We aim to qualify for the World Cup. If we keep going the way we’re going, we won’t qualify. So, it’s not about Finidi George, it’s about what we want.

“So yes, sacking him might not be the worst idea, because we need to be in the World Cup.”