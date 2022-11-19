Headline

Social Media Gives Me High Blood Pressure – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said he doesn’t read social media anymore because it gives him high blood pressure.

The former governor of Lagos said he gets insulted so much on social media which informed his decision to boycott the platforms.

Tinubu said thisbwhole addressing supporters and newsmen at a conference as seen in a video trending on social media.

He said, “I don’t read social media anymore. They abused hell out of me. If I read it, I get high blood pressure, I get angry it. I don’t read it, no. If I want to hear anything, my children or any of my workers will tell me this one say this one. If I’m tired I’ll say please, forget it.”

