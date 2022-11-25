News

Snapchat Porn Actress, Teenager Jailed for Cybercrime In Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, November 24, 2022 secured the conviction of one Daniel Atekojo James, who claimed to be a female Black American on Snapchat and one Atadoga Samuel from Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State for offences bordering on internet related fraud before Justice Sani of the Federal High Court, Ilorin.

Daniel, 28 and Atadoga, 18 were arrested on June 3, 2022 at Lokoja following actionable intelligence on their fraudulent activities.

The convicts, who were prosecuted separately on one count charge pleaded guilty to their respective charge

