Slain Lawyer Bolanle Raheem Buried In Lagos

Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer who was shot dead on Christmas Day in Lagos, has been buried on Tuesday in the Ikoyi neighborhood.

This was after a service of songs at the Olive Tree parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Meanwhile, at the Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square annex, the trial of Assistant Superintendent of Police Drambi Vandi, who is accused of killing her, began on Monday.

He was charged with one count of murder, and he entered a not guilty plea.