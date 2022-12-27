Slain Bolanle Raheem Was Pregnant – Toyin Lawani

Celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani, has revealed that Bolanle Raheem, the female lawyer shot and killed by a police officer on Christmas day was pregnant.

Sharing a video via her Instagram account on Monday, Lawani revealed her relationship with the deceased, their last chat and more.

She said, “Look, I cried myself to sleep but it is not a joke, Bolanle is gone. She still chatted with me last week. She is very peaceful, her husband always ready to go… they don’t have ‘wahala’ and I heard this morning that she was shot by the police at Ajah. She went to buy pizza for Christmas, for her daughter, she was shot in front of her daughter. The police asked them to park and there was a car in front of them, they were about to park not like they were moving or anything and they shot her in the chest. She died on the spot.

“She is pregnant. Nigeria police, when are you people going to stop giving these drunkards (in) uniforms. These people on the road, they will be disturbing everybody’s peace for no reason, trying to extort money from people. Christmas Day, Bolanle! Haaa! Oh my God! We must all make sure that we support her, make sure whoever did this to her pays for his crime.”