Skitmakers, Movie Producers Warned Against Use Of EFCC Jackets, Symbols

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has frowned at the activities of content creators, movies and skitmakers which involves the use EFCC-branded Jackets, symbols, insignia and other accoutrements without authorization.

The Commission on Wednesday notified the public that the use of the EFCC brand in movies without authorization is illegal.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

The statement read in part, “While the Commission appreciate the desire by some operators in the creative sector to produce movies/skits with plots around economic and financial crimes, it is incumbent on such operators to seek the Commission’s authorization, including vetting of scenes which purport to depict the operations of the Commission, to ensure that false or misleading messages are not passed to the public.

“The Public Affairs Department of the Commission is adequately equipped to work with motion picture practitioners desirous of partnering with the Commission in using films and skits to educate the public, especially the youth on the dangers of economic and financial crimes.

“Anyone found acting contrary to this advisory shall henceforth be treated as an impersonator and dealt with accordingly.”