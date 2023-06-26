Entertainment

Skitmaker Trinity Guy Remanded Over Video With Female Minor

Content creator and skitmaker, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa, otherwise known as Trinity Guy and the two Others were arraigned on Monday at the Family Court under the Ibadan Magisterial District.

The arraignees face II Count charges of Sexual Abuse and Sexual Exploitation violating Secs 516 of the Criminal code cap 38. Vol II Laws of Nigeria,2000 and Sec 35(1) of the Oyo State Child Rights laws, 2006 punishable under Sec(2) of same.

Trinity Guy and the parents of the minor have been remanded at the Agodi Correctional Center, Ibadan.

The case has been adjourned till Tuesday 11/7/2023.

