Skales Criticizes Wizkid’s Claim That ‘Hip-Hop is Dead’

Nigerian rapper and singer Skales has sharply criticized Afrobeats star Wizkid for his recent statement declaring that “hip-hop is dead.”

During an interview with Hip TV, Skales countered Wizkid’s claim, asserting that the genre remains vibrant but acknowledging that its excitement has shifted. He suggested that the evolution of music is natural and that not all genres will maintain their peak popularity indefinitely.

He said, “Everybody has their opinion. Wizkid has his own opinion so that [‘hip-hop is dead’] is his opinion. But for me, my own logic for life is that everything has time and season.

“Everything is going to come and go, and there is going to be another recycle, which means, if you are hot today, you might not be hot tomorrow. Today, if it’s rap that everybody is feeling, tomorrow it will be Afrobeats, and next tomorrow it will be Amapiano, and so on.

“So I won’t say hip-hop is dead. You can’t say something is dead; it’s just not its time anymore. The excitement has moved somewhere else. I’m sure very soon, they will say Afrobeats is dead. It’s just timing.

“Nothing is meant to last forever. That’s why we all die one day.”