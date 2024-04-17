Six Israelis Injured in Missile Attack from Lebanon

At least six Israelis were injured in a missile attack from Lebanon on Wednesday, according to Israeli media.

The attack targeted a community center in the northern border town of Arab al-Aramshe, The Times of Israeli reported.

One of the injured was in serious condition.

Since morning, sirens have sounded in Israeli towns near the border with Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah.

At least three Hezbollah commanders were killed on Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

Tension has escalated along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 33,900 people since last October following a Hamas attack.

At least 275 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces since then, according to Lebanese media.

