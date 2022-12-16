Sit-at-home Won’t Bring Biafra, Yul Edochie Writes Simon Ekpa

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has warned Simon Ekpa, the disciple of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, that declaration of sit-at-home orders won’t result in the Biafra he’s fighting for.

In a tweet on Friday, he said, “Dear Simon Ekpa, ‘sit at home’ will not bring Biafra. Suffering (sic) your own people will not bring Biafra. Nigeria wasn’t joined by Emeka or Chioma, Nigeria was joined by the British Govt. for their own personal reasons, therefore suffering your people to make a point is of no use.”

Suggesting a solution, Edochie, who is also a film director said, “To achieve Biafra we must find peaceful & diplomatic ways to make the world hear our voice.

“And it starts by preaching LOVE, PEACE & UNITY amongst Ndi Igbo. Using violence on your people will only bring division. And a divided house can never achieve anything meaningful.”