Sit-at-home: South-East Youth Leaders Call For Nnamdi Kanu Release

A coalition of South-East youth leaders known as the Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has declared that the key to resolving the security crisis in the region is the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). In a statement released on Monday, Goodluck Ibem, the President General of the coalition, called on President Bola Tinubu to comply with the Court of Appeal’s judgment, which ordered Kanu’s release from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ibem strongly asserted that the continuous detention of Nnamdi Kanu, despite the court ruling, is both unlawful and illegal. The coalition believes that only through the release of Kanu and engaging in negotiations with the agitators can the ongoing troubles in the South-East region be resolved.

The coalition’s stance echoes a recent assertion made by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who stated that military force alone cannot solve the problems in the Northeast region and that a non-kinetic solution is required. COSEYL argues that a similar non-violent approach should be applied to the South-East crisis. They emphasize that pursuing a military solution would only lead to an endless cycle of attrition, further exacerbating the already precarious situation in the region.

The coalition’s call to President Tinubu to abide by the Court of Appeal’s judgment and release Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody is based on the belief that adherence to the rule of law is fundamental to achieving peace, harmony, and security in the nation. They emphasize that upholding the principles of justice and respecting court decisions is crucial for fostering an environment of trust and promoting peaceful coexistence among various factions within the country.

The South-East region of Nigeria has experienced heightened tensions and security challenges in recent times. Addressing the root causes of these issues is essential for long-term stability and progress. COSEYL’s plea for the release of Nnamdi Kanu and the initiation of dialogue reflects a growing sentiment among some youth leaders in the region who believe that a peaceful resolution is both necessary and possible.