Sit-at-home: Mbah Wants Killing, Destruction In Enugu- Simon Ekpa

The Prime Minister Biafra Republic Government In Exile, Simon Ekpa, has urged traders in Enugu not to obey Governor Peter Mbah who urged them to disobey the sit-at-home order he issued in the South-East.

Mbah had reportedly stated that traders who obey the sit-at-home order by not opening their shops will lose their businesses.

Reacting, Ekpa tweeted that the governor’s words will lead to killing and destruction in Enugu.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a meeting that took place at Nsukka building material last Subday, where the illegitimate Governor Mbah threatened traders that anyone who didn’t open his shop on Manday will lose his business and the shop will be handed over to another person.

“We call on the traders to immediately desist from such evil plan as being aided by an evil illegitimate governor whose mission is to kill, maim and destroy Enugu, as such will bring doom and odium to the general sensibility of business environment in Enugu state and will further fuel the already degenerated insecurity in Nsukka and Enugu state at large. Mbah is about to set you against each other and you must not fall for it. The consequences of such criminality will be beyond anarchy.

“@PNMbah remain a criminal and will never be forgiven. Please share this announcement to all platforms of traders in Enugu State.”