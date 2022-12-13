Sit-at-home: Allow Kanu Address Igbo On Live Television, HURIWA Urges Buhari

The Human Rights Writers Association, HURIWA, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, address Igbo people on live television.

According to the Director, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, this would enable Kanu deny or affirm the claim by his lawyer that he had ordered a stop to the sit-at-home allegedly enforced by IPOB members in the Southeast.

HURIWA said this following continued enforcement of sit-at-home in he southeast which had seen the grounding of businesses and loss of lives and property.

“The President should let Mazi Nnamdi Kanu speak to Igbo people to affirm or deny the report by his lawyers that he had ordered an end to the Sit-at-home order which one Mr. Simon Ekpa an alleged follower of the detained leader disputed and ordered for forceful implementation of the so called Sit-at-home order,” HURIWA pleaded.

The group further pointed out that a live television broadcast by Kanu on the confusion surrounding the sit-at-home order would assuage the suspended animation and suspicions “by some persons loyal to Simon Ekpa that Nnamdi Kanu did not order an end to the economically stagnating sit-at-home order in the South East of Nigeria.

“Secondly, just as was done in Ukraine, President Muhammadu Buhari should democratise arms licences so sane adult Nigerians can bear AK-47 and AK-49.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari is not the sponsor of the chaos in the South-East then let his government adopt a pragmatic approach such as permitting that Kanu addresses the media as a matter of extreme urgency to put an end to these killings,” it said.