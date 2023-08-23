Singer Yemi Alade Survives Car Accident In Spain

Famous Nigerian vocalist, Yemi Alade, has emerged unscathed from a car mishap that occurred in Spain.

In a social media update posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday, Alade revealed that the accident took place en route from Barcelona to Benicassim.

Expressing her gratitude to the divine for ensuring the safety of herself and her team, she humorously remarked that the only casualty was a broken nail.

She said, “We were in a car crash at 12:06 (noon), somewhere between Barcelona and Benicassim in Spain.

“I also experienced a minor medical emergency after performing on stage 7 hours after the incident on the same day.

“Life is for the living. I didn’t want to put this out, but the devil had other plans, but my Jehovah jiray said no. It all happened suddenly but nothing is too sudden for God.

“I only lost a nail. The blood of Jesus spoke for us. His Grace is more than sufficient.”