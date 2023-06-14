Singer Wasiu Ayinde Begs Tinubu To Pardon Igboho

In a plea for reconciliation and peace, popular Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate, has called upon President Bola Tinubu to grant clemency to the embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Igboho.

During a captivating live performance, K1 De Ultimate passionately expressed his belief that granting Igboho a pardon would provide an opportunity for his return to Nigeria.

With heartfelt lyrics and a powerful stage presence, K1 De Ultimate urged President Tinubu to consider harmonizing all interests for the greater good of the nation.

“Asiwaju, please anyone who has offended you, kindly forgive them. Irrespective of their tribes — Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa — we need to embrace ourselves.

“Akanbi, please let Sunday Igboho come back home, he’s one of our own. ”Omo eni o sedi bebere, ka fi ileke si idi omo elomi” meaning, ‘One cannot say because one’s daughter has ample buttocks, he would put the waist beads on another man’s daughter.’

“Please, when Tinubu settles properly in office, kindly resolve this grey area. Let Sunday Igboho return to his root. Likewise, other agitators from various regions, call their leaders to a roundtable discussion.

“I know it is what you can do, and you can do it.”