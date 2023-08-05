Entertainment

Singer Tiwa Savage Relishes Performance At King Charles III Coronation

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has relived memories of making history as the only Nigerian artiste that performed at King Charles III coronation concert in May.

Three months after the event, the mother of one stated that she didn’t realize initially how big a deal it was to perform at the King’s coronation.

According to the singer, when she was invited to perform at King’s coronation, she told her mum about it and asked her not to tell anyone but the mum let the cat out of the bag in less than 20 minutes.

The songstress disclosed this in an interview with MTV UK.

Tiwa Savage said, “When I got the call about performing at the King’s coronation, I didn’t tell a lot of people at first. But eventually, I told my mum and as always I was like, ‘Mum, please don’t tell anyone’. Then literally 20 minutes later, my brother was calling me, he was like, ‘Oh my gush!’ And I’m like, ‘mum, wow! So, I’m not telling my mum anything again. Initially, I didn’t realize how big a deal it was performing at the King’s coronation. And I also didn’t know who else was going to be performing either. So, I didn’t know I was going to be the only one representing the Commonwealth. So, when I started getting that information, I was like, ‘Wow! No pressure.’ It was great though.

“Like I said, to represent the Commonwealth, and just looking back at the performance, it was iconic. It was such a great experience for me.”

