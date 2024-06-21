Singer Tems Eyes Starting Women’s Football Team

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems has revealed plans to establish a women’s football team. She shared her passion for sports and the new venture on her YouTube podcast.

Tems, who has gained international acclaim for her music, expressed her enthusiasm for empowering women through sports. She believes the creation of a football team will provide opportunities for women to excel in athletics, mirroring the success she has achieved in the music industry.

She said, “I love sports. I love sports, but if I could play football, I would. I’m like a football fan.

“I want to start a female football team. I think it is something that is needed. Like, why can’t we just have something like a local tournament with the girls? I feel like it would be fun.”