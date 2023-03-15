Singer Skales Apologises To Wife After Calling Her Devil

Nigerian singer, John Njenga-Njeng, popularly known as Skales has apologised to his fans, Nigerians months after he shared a disturbing snippet from a diss track he recorded giving information about the passing of his mum and his marriage

In a deleted message the singer dragged his wife Precious for taking to her Instastories to mourn his mum, over claims in his word” she was only doing things for the gram.”

The singer also advised people to ensure they don’t get married to a heartless person.

.

The short song was released on his Instagram story. Part of the lyrics gives light to the passing of the Mother, who he calls his queen, while some lyrics spoke about him being married to the devil.

Skales on Wednesday, admitted that he has learnt to control his emotions and mental health when life comes crashing down on him.

He also stated that himself and his wife both made mistakes by addressing their matter in public.

Skales wrote,” Learning to control emotions and taking care of my mental health when life throws me down has to be one of the amazing life lessons I’ve learnt.

“We both made mistakes and I sincerely apologize for letting my grieving times get the best of me by bringing what should be our private life into the public eye, isn’t an act I am proud of and I promise to keep progressing daily in my actions & becoming a better man in handling situations.

“Happy birthday my Queen @her_sanity11, I truly love, respect and care for you & I promise to do better!🤍 Cheers to most amazing year yet.