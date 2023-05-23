Singer Seun Kuti Released On Bail After Slapping Police Officer

Release Brings Joy and Celebration

Afrobeat sensation Seun Kuti has finally been released on bail following his detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos. The news was confirmed by prominent political activist Omoyele Sowore, who shared a heartwarming video capturing the moment of Kuti’s release. The footage depicted a jubilant atmosphere, with well-wishers and supporters celebrating the musician’s freedom.

Confrontation Caught on Camera Goes Viral

Seun Kuti’s arrest stemmed from a highly publicized incident in which he slapped a police officer. The altercation was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media platforms, attracting widespread attention and sparking a debate about police brutality and accountability. The footage, which spread like wildfire, ignited a fierce discussion among the public, further fueling the demand for justice.

Police Response and Arrest

In response to the incident, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, issued an immediate order for the arrest of Seun Kuti. Acting swiftly, operatives of the Lagos State Police Command apprehended the Afrobeat musician, leading to his subsequent detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Lagos.