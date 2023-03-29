Singer Portable’s Conduct Unruly, Risks Prosecution – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has condemned the actions of singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, in a viral video, where he was seen exhibiting irrational behavior and hurling insults at police officers carrying out their legal duty.

The police described his action as criminal and punishable by the criminal laws of Nigeria.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said, “The action of the singer in the video was unruly and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and incitement of violence against the officers who were detailed to execute a warrant of arrest on him for series of allegations of criminal acts leveled against Mr Portable.

“The NPF will take all necessary steps to investigate his actions and ensure that he is prosecuted for any criminal activity he may have committed depending on the severity of the offence. The Police will not condone any unruly act, assault or attack on its officers who are on lawful duty.

“We need to respect our law enforcement agents who perpetually take the risk of maintaining law and order and fight crimes and criminality in our society.”