Entertainment

Singer Portable Remanded In Prison

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
35
Portable
Portable

Singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has been sent to prison after he was on Monday arraigned at the High Court in Ifo, Ogun State.

Portable landed in police custody on Friday, March 31, 2023, after displaying irrational behaviour and insulting Police Officers who were performing their legal duties at his bar.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had said the controversial singer would face more than six charges in court.

The singer was granted bail but remanded at Ilaro Prison pending the time he fulfils his bail condition.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
35

Related Articles

Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe Converts To Islam

8 hours ago
charly boy

Charly Boy Shares Battle With Prostate Cancer

1 day ago

Portable To Face More Than Six Count Charge – Police

2 days ago
Davido

2023 Elections Not Credible – Davido

2 days ago