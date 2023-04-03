Singer Portable Remanded In Prison

Singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has been sent to prison after he was on Monday arraigned at the High Court in Ifo, Ogun State.

Portable landed in police custody on Friday, March 31, 2023, after displaying irrational behaviour and insulting Police Officers who were performing their legal duties at his bar.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had said the controversial singer would face more than six charges in court.

The singer was granted bail but remanded at Ilaro Prison pending the time he fulfils his bail condition.