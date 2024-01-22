Singer Portable Hospitalized After Alleged Assault

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Portable, has been rushed to the hospital following what appears to be a physical altercation. The artist took to his Instagram story to share videos and images, shedding light on a heated argument with unidentified individuals in an apartment, culminating in an alleged assault.

Portable’s Instagram story also included snapshots of medical receipts, confirming his current hospitalization at an undisclosed location on Lagos Island. The ‘Zazzu Zeh’ crooner, while refraining from providing explicit details about the incident, shared a cryptic message on social media, stating, “Omo Ologo surrendered by my enemies. Nah God dey cover me Zazuu. This people really do me bad, but thank God sey man no be God. Am in pain on my way to the hospital.”

The incident has sparked widespread speculation on social media platforms, with fans and followers expressing concern for Portable’s well-being and seeking clarification on the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.

As the news continues to unfold, Portable’s followers are closely monitoring updates on his condition and eagerly awaiting any statements from the artist or his representatives. The incident has ignited a flurry of discussions within the Nigerian music industry, shedding light on the challenges artists face beyond the spotlight. The full details of the incident remain shrouded in uncertainty, leaving fans on edge as they await further developments in this unfolding saga.