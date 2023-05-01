Singer Pheelz Speaks On Being A Womaniser

During a recent episode of the F&S Uncensored audiovisual podcast, Nigerian producer and singer Phillip Kayode Moses, known as Pheelz, boasted that he is popular among women and that it influences his music.

Pheelz, who is known for his music about girls, explained that his content is not reflective of his gentlemanly personality but rather a product of his appeal to women. However, he also clarified that he is not a “woman wrapper.” Feyikemi Akin-Bankole and Simi Badiru hosted the podcast.

He said, “I’m a ladies man. That’s why I sing about them [ladies]…I’m not a woman wrapper. I’m a ladies man. I’m a gentleman. The ladies love me. I talk good, smell good, six-foot, body built, make love good. You understand, no be indomie things. They no dey do indomie for here o. We take our time.”

Pheelz continued, “I called my fan base, The Trybe, and I love every single one of them. I love going for dates like I just take some ladies of The Trybe on a date. But I’m planning something for the guys as well…The kind of fan base I want to have, I don’t want to be away from my fans. My real fans, I want them to feel like they know me. And I want them to really know me. That’s why I take some of them on a date.”