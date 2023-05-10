Singer Omah Lay Speaks On Contemplating Suicide

Renowned Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has bravely shared his personal struggle with depression, shedding light on a dark period in his life.

In a candid interview with H Steph, the talented artist from Port Harcourt opened up about his battle with depression and how he found solace and purpose in his music.

Omah Lay revealed that at one point, he faced such despair that he contemplated suicide. The weight of depression consumed him, but he emerged from the darkness with a newfound perspective.

He said, “I was at the verge of…I was suicidal, mahn. Trust me, I was really f*cked up.

“But I think I have to be there to actually help the people who are there right now to get out of that place. I mean it will take a real person like me to go there and then make music out of it and talk about it so openly how I’m a mess, how I think and how I’m f*cked up and everything.

“I’m not sure you will find afrobeats artists who do that right now. Everybody is out there saying afrobeats are not so deep, ‘afrobeats are just vibes and sh*t’. Nah. That’s why everybody is just doing hype. The real music is dying.”