Singer Made Kuti Ties the Knot With Wife Inedoye

Afrobeat singer, Omorinmade Kuti, aka Made Kuti, and Inedoye Onyenso, have tied the knot on Wednesday.

Made Kuti made this known in a post on social media.

He wrote, “Today, a love story that began with two characters continues into one.”

Concise News reported that the couple announced their engagement in November last year.

Made Kuti is the grandson of the iconic afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. His father, Femi Kuti, was present during the wedding ceremony

