Singer Kollington Ayinla Dispels Death Rumour

75-year-old fuji music icon, Kolawole Rasaq Ilori, popularly known as Kollington Ayinla, has dispelled circulating rumors about his demise. Addressing his health status at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja, Lagos, Kollington expressed gratitude to those who supported him during a recent health episode.

Reports of Kollington Ayinla’s deteriorating health and undisclosed ailments had surfaced on social media, causing concern among fans. However, the legendary musician took the opportunity to clarify his condition in a two-minute nineteen-second video shared by LagosGist (@LagosGist) on Tuesday.

During the video, Kollington extended appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the support he received during his recent health challenges. He also acknowledged the efforts of LASUTH’s Chief Medical Director, Adetokunbo Fabanwo, and the entire hospital management for their care.

In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, Kollington credited his survival to divine healing, thanking God for his well-being. He further expressed his thanks to all his fans who played a role in assisting him during this period.

“I want to thank Lagosians. I want to thank the government of Lagos State Government and the management of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and the team under the leadership of Adetokunbo O. Fabanwo. It is only God that can save life but I want to appreciate him and the team because I would have gone to the great beyond.

“I give it to the LASUTH. They are king for taking care of me. They deserve my salutations. LASUTH LASUTH LASUTH, you are king. They said I was dead, but I’m here speaking alive from the LASUTH now,” Kollighton Ayinla said in Yoruba as seen in a short video clip.