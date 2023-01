Nigerian singer Chukwudi Agali, popularly known as Chuddy K’s wife, Racheal is dead.

The singer announced this on his Instagram page on Saturday.

He also revealed that his wife died of cancer.

Chuddy K wrote, “My queen is gone. I can’t believe I am typing this. Never imagined a day like this would come so early.

“You fought hard for your life. You did not die of cancer. God called you cus he loves you more than I do. RIP Racheal my love. 😭😭😭😭”