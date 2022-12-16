Singer Asake Prays For Victims Of London Concert Crash

Singer, Asake, has issued a statement and also prayed for victims at his concert at O2 Academy Brixton on Thursday night.

Earlier reports had it that a crowd of people, many of whom did not have tickets, attempted to gain access into the venue, where Asake was performing and it led to a crush.

In a statement on his Instagram page on Friday, Asake said his heart was with the victims and prayed for their recovery. He also promised to be back.

His statement read, “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals. I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of The Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end.

“For my people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short. Thank you for your unbelievable love London. I love you too much! I’m looking forward to seeing you again in a bit!”