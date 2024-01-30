Simon Ekpa Warns Enugu Disco Against Flouting Sit-at-Home Order

The self-acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in-Exile, Simon Ekpa, has warned the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company against flouting his sit-at-home order which keeps many at home in the South-East on Mondays.

This was after the Enugu Disco issued a circular encouraging its workers to ensure they attend work on Mondays since normalcy is gradually returning to the South-East.

The Enugu Disco’s circular was signed by the Executive Director, Paulo Okeke.

It reads, “Dear Colleagues, Following the gradual return of normalcy in the South East and the subsequent resumption of commercial activities across our franchise areas, I am pleased to announce that EEDC will resume operational activities on Mondays, effective immediately. This decision will enable us to fully serve our customers and optimize our operational efficiency.

“Therefore, all staff are directed to resume work on Mondays and be present at their designated duty posts. Heads of Departments and District Business Managers are responsible for ensuring compliance.

“We acknowledge that individual circumstances may require exceptions. In such cases, please inform the Human Resources Department immediately. Attendance will be monitored to ensure compliance with this circular. We appreciate your continued dedication and cooperation as we navigate this transition. Your commitment to serving our customers is essential to EEDC’s success. Thank you and welcome back!”

Angered by the circular, Ekpa warned EEDC that such statement could trigger violence in the region.

He shared on X, “Our attention has been drawn to this letter being circulated by the enablers. We are warning EEDC to desist from writing public notice that will trigger violence in Biafra states. Old Enugu state remains a Biafra state and the Government of Biafra has not called off the sit at home. The sit at home continues every Monday and another sit at home for the self referendum will be announced today during State of the Union address.”